Salman Khan's Da Bangg tour to welcome Shilpa Shetty, Jacqueline Fernandez in Riyadh in December; REPORTS

Salman Khan's Da-Bangg tour will kick off in December 10 in Riyadh, and he's already gotten a lot of positive feedback on social media for it. Interestingly, notable celebrities such as Sunil Grover, Saaie Manjrekar, and Jacqueline Fernandez will be a part of the troupe. Guru Randhawa, musician and actor, will also be performing throughout the Middle East as part of this tour. Katrina Kaif was also rumoured to be a member of the Da-bangg tour, however due to her wedding plans, it's unclear whether she will still be performing or not. What's more, Shilpa Shetty will also be participating in the tour, according to recent reports.

ETimes was the first to report the news. The audience has already seen seen Salman and Shilpa perform together at numerous award ceremonies and live events. They've also collaborated on multiple films including Shaadi Karke Phas Gaya Yaar, Phir Milenge, Auzaar, Garv, and so on. All of the celebrities and many more will play in front of live audiences in Riyadh this December. Other artists are also being confirmed, according to sources. The names will be sealed in soon enough.

This international tour will be Salman’s second major endeavour this year. It is set to begin on 10 December. His first was Antim: The Final Truth, which was released this week and Salman was seen with his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma for the first time on big screens.

