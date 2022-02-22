Salman Khan's Dabangg team to perform at Dubai Expo; Disha Patani, Sonakshi Sinha, Pooja Hedge to join: Report

Salman Khan’s Da-bangg The Tour reloaded was the last event by the team as they took over Dubai in the month of December last year. We don’t need to wait for the team any longer as they are back again with their banging performance at Dubai Expo on 25th February. The Da-bangg team will fly to Dubai for the second time in 18 months due to this event. This time, there will be numerous new entries to the list of celebs who will be a part. On the other hand, some recurring names won’t be seen performing this time around.

Salman Khan’s manager Jordy Patel of JA events was the one who confirmed this news. He said, "Dabangg tour has travelled to about 40 cities across the world and there are places which have invited the team again to perform.” He added that this has proved that the event has touched the hearts of almost the entire world and continues to do so even now.

Pooka Hedge will make her Da-bangg Tour debut this time. Sonakshi Sinha and Saie Manjrekar, OG Dabangg girl Sonakshi Sinha will be a part of the tour and we will also witness the gorgeous Disha Patani. Maniesh Paul, Guru Randhawa, and Ayush Sharma will join as well.

However, we will surely miss Katrina Kaif and Sunil Grover who will be not be a part. Currently Sunil Grover is recovering from his heart surgery and hence, is on a break. On the other hand, due to the spontaneity of the event and clashing dates, Katrina had to opt out of this tour.

