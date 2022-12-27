Salman Khan's emotional handwritten open letter from more than two decades ago is sure to make you nostalgic

Today, as SK celebrates his birthday, let's go back in time to Salman Khan's 'Maine Pyaar Kiya' days that will make you nostalgic. To recall your memory, after the film's release, Salman Khan penned a heart-warming open letter to all his fans, thanking them for all the love and support.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan- Salman Khan , the only 'fearless Tiger' in Bollywood turns 57 today, December 27. As we all know, his birthday celebration is no less than a festival for all his fans. His friends from Bollywood also visited his Bandra house for his birthday party and we witnessed some extravagant gestures that have taken social media by storm. And why not? After all it's 'Bhai ka birthday'.

Maine Pyaar Kiya was released on December 29, 1989, and 4 months after it, he wrote a letter that read, "Here is a little something I want you guys to know about me. First of all, I have to thank you for accepting me and for being my fans."

The handwritten letter further read, "I am doing and concentrating on good scripts to the best of my judgement because I know that what ever I do now will be compared to 'Maine Pyaar Kiya'. So whenever you hear an announcement, be rest assured that it is going to be a good film and I am going to give it my 100%."

Directed by Sooraj. R Barjatya, 'Maine Pyar Kiya' was Salman's first film in a leading role opposite Bhagyashree. The romantic musical film became the biggest grosser of 1989 and the highest-grossing Indian film of the 80s. The classic cult made Salman Khan an overnight star and since then, there has been no looking back.

"I love you and I hope that you will keep on loving me because the day you stop loving me, you'll stop seeing my films and that is the end of my career," are the words written by Salman Khan in the letter from the 90s.

Nothing has changed from then to now. Salman Khan still doesn't like talking about his personal life in public. "About my personal life, I don't have much to say you know it already," read a part of his letter.

He ended it by saying, "People say that I have made it but I don't think so. I have yet to make it but I know one thing, I have been accepted by you."

Interestingly, since then, the Tiger Zinda Hai actor has played 15 characters that have been named Prem. He has managed to pull off different roles in different styles with the same name. He was last seen playing Prem in Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.