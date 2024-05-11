Salman Khan’s ex-GF Somy Ali appeals to Bishnoi community not to harm him: ‘Taking someone's life is not acceptable’

Trigger warning: This article has a mention of firing, weapons, and death threats.

The recent firing incident outside Salman Khan’s house left everyone in a state of shock. Not only his family members but all his fans were also quite concerned for the actor. Although the accused have been arrested and the security of the Dabangg actor has tightened, the incident instilled fear in everyone’s hearts.

Many of the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor’s friends have visited his Mumbai residence after the incident and extended support to him and his family. And now, his ex-girlfriend Somy Ali has spoken about it and extended her prayers for him.

Somy Ali expresses concern for Salman Khan’s safety

Somy Ali is quite a popular name in the 1990s. She has been a part of several Bollywood films and was also in a relationship with Salman Khan. Speaking to Hindustan Times, she expressed her concerns for the actor’s safety. Somy said that she shifted to the US at the age of 24 after her much-talked-about breakup and the whole world knows about it.

She further added, "I won't wish upon my enemy what he has been through. All said and done, no one deserves what he went through. My prayers are with him. No matter what has happened, let bygones be bygones. I would never ever wish something like that to happen to anyone, be it Salman, Shah Rukh, or my neighbor."

Somy expressed that she would never want the Tiger 3 actor to endure any pain and revealed that this incident shocked not only her but her mother as well. “Everyone is image-conscious, be it you, me, Salman, Shah Rukh, or anybody. So, he did whatever he felt was right on his part. But currently, my focus is on what he is going through. Nobody deserves what he is experiencing right now.”

Somy Ali wants the Bishnoi community to forgive Salman Khan

Taking Salman Khan’s side, Somy Ali said that although she does not support hunting as a sport, the actor was quite young in 1998. She further requested the head of the Bishnoi tribe forget about it and move on; she even apologized on behalf of the actor. “Taking someone's life is not acceptable, be it Salman or an average common man. If you want justice, you should move to the court. I want to appeal to the Bishnoi community that harming Salman Khan will not bring back the blackbuck. Whatever happened to me cannot be changed; let bygones be bygones. I have made peace with myself. My life is completely dedicated to No More Tears now.”

Salman Khan's work front

Salman Khan recently made all his fans happily excited after he announced his next film, Sikander, would be released on Eid 2025. The film, directed by AR Murugadoss, will feature Rashmika Mandanna opposite the Dabangg actor.

