Salman Khan's ex-GF Somy Ali warns 'Harvey Weinstein of Bollywood'; Tags Aishwarya Rai in her post

Somy Ali’s name often makes it to the headlines for the statements that she keeps making about her Bollywood journey. She has worked in several Bollywood films back then and had become a popular name as well. Well, today yet again Somy is back in the headlines but for not a very good reason. She took to her Instagram handle today and shared a cryptic post warning 'Harvey Weinstein of Bollywood' that he would be exposed soon.

Somy Ali shared a silhouette still from a Bollywood music video on her Instagram handle. Sharing this picture she wrote, “The Harvey Weinstein of Bollywood! You will be exposed. The women you abused will come out one day and share their truth. Just like @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb.” The silhouette still shows an actor and actress and it appears that it is from '90s. While we are trying to figure out why Somy only chose this particular picture and who is she giving a warning, can anyone make a rough guess of the still and where is it from?

Here's the picture Somy posted:

Somy Ali tagged popular beauty and actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in her post which is now viral. After this post, Nikkiey Chawla wrote, "Can’t even imagine for a sec what all those girl might hv gone through… that emotional trauma. Kudos to u my darling for raising voice and @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb". However, the comments on her post have been limited.

Somy Ali has worked in various Bollywood hit films such as Krishna Avatar with Mithun Chakraborty, Anth opposite Suniel Shetty, Yaar Gaddar with Saif Ali Khan, Andolan with Govinda, and so many more. As per information, she also runs a Non-Profit Organisation called 'No More Tears'.

