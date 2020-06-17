Salman Khan's family takes legal action against Abhinav Kashyap post his allegations upon Sushant's demise

Dabangg's director Abhinav Kashyap had earlier alleged that Salman Khan's family had sabotaged his career. Now, Arbaaz Khan has revealed that they have taken legal action against the filmmaker for the allegations made by him.

(Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise on Sunday, 14th June 2020 has sent a shockwave across the entire nation. Many were left heartbroken after getting the sad news of his tragic death. In the midst of all this, filmmaker Abhinav Kashyap who directed the 2010 starrer Dabangg made some serious allegations against the superstar and his family. Abhinav, who happens to be Anurag Kashyap's brother has alleged that Salman Khan and his family have ‘sabotaged’ his career post the movie.

Not only that but the filmmaker also alleged through social media about his mental health being affected because of the same. Now, Salman’s brother Arbaaz Khan has broken his silence regarding the entire matter. The actor-producer has said that they had no communication with Kashyap right from the time when they were making Dabangg 2 and that they parted ways professionally. Not only that but Arbaaz has also said that they have already taken legal action against the filmmaker.

Meanwhile, a source close to Salman Khan’s family has alleged that Abhinav Kashyap has been dealing with mental issues and that he has gone insane. The Dabangg director is also called out for cursing Salman’s family instead of being grateful to them for giving him a break. Moreover, the source has alleged that Abhinav and Arbaaz’s interviews are sufficient enough to prove who among them is lying. Moreover, the same source states that Kashyap needs medical help and counseling. Earlier, Abhinav’s brother Anurag Kashyap refrained from speaking up on the entire matter stating that the former had asked him to stay out of his business.

