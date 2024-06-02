Salman Khan’s fangirl creates ruckus outside his Panvel farmhouse demanding to marry him; detained by cops

Salman Khan was recently in Italy for the second leg of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities. Back here in India, the cops had escalated the investigations in his house firing incident and other cases involving threats from Lawrence Bishnoi gang. A new addition to the trouble on his face was a Delhi-based woman going roundabout outside his farmhouse demanding to marry him.

Details about recent ruckus by a woman outside Salman Khan’s Panvel farmhouse

According to the Times of India, a 24-year-old woman from Delhi who called herself a die-hard fan of Salman Khan reached outside his Panvel farmhouse with a demand to be allowed to meet him. He was obviously not there at the location however the villagers immediately informed the nearest police station and even recorded the video of the woman as proof of her mischief.

Reports suggest that in the video, the fangirl was constantly heard saying that she wanted to marry Salman. In no time, the cops from Panvel Taluka police station detained her and took her to an NGO called Social and Evangelical Association for Love (SEAL) for further counseling.

The NGO’s founder detailed the incident to the portal and shared, “The Delhi woman was brought to our shelter home on May 22, and we found her condition quite serious, as she refused to listen to us, and kept saying she wanted to marry Khan. She was fully in love with his screen image.”

He revealed that the team admitted her to MGM Hospital in Kalamboli for psychiatric treatment and her mother was called from Delhi. The family was worried for her as she traveled all the way from Delhi to Navi Mumbai alone just because she wanted to marry Salman. The woman was taken back to her home after eight days of treatment and counseling.

The woman reportedly told SEAL last Saturday, “I have been watching Salman films since childhood, and innocently thought I could marry him. Now, after coming to Panvel and undergoing all this (treatment), I have realized that I was wrong. He (Salman) is living his own life, and is not the same as what he does in films.”

On the work front, Salman will be next seen in A.R. Murugadoss’ Sikandar.

