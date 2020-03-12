  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Salman Khan's fans know how to get Throwback Thursday right with these photos; Check It Out

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR
The actor's photos and videos are often shared on Instagram and Twitter for no particular reason and we came across one such picture of a rather young Salman from his hey days.
4706 reads Mumbai
News,salman khan,Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai,Kabhi Eid Kabhi DiwaliSalman Khan's fans know how to get Throwback Thursday right with these photos; Check It Out
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Trust die-hard fans of a celebrity to go one step further and take out a leaf from their favourite actor's career and it is never disappointing. Salman Khan is one such celebrity who has a massive and crazy fan following. The actor's photos and videos are often shared on Instagram and Twitter for no particular reason and we came across one such picture of a rather young Salman from his hey days. In the photos, Salman can be seen sitting on a car trunk in a foreign location. 

While we cannot confirm during which film shoot was the picture clicked, Salman definitely looks smart in his street style. Posing with a friend, Salman can be seen looking straight into the camera. The actor is sporting solid shoes, a black baseball cap and black zipper jacket and denims. The photo was shared by one of Salman's fans who captioned the photo, "Old is Diamond. #Throwback #SalmanKhan." It quickly garnered traction among the actor's fans who retweeted and flooded the comments section. 

Check out Salman's perfect Throwback Thursday photo:

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan starrer Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali will be a remake of THIS South film

Salman Khan is currently working on his next Eid release Radhe with Disha Patani and has a couple of films in the pipeline. The actor has also signed a film titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The film is a remake of a popular South film and will be directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. 

Credits :Twitter

Add new comment

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement