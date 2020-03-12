Salman Khan's fans know how to get Throwback Thursday right with these photos; Check It Out

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Trust die-hard fans of a celebrity to go one step further and take out a leaf from their favourite actor's career and it is never disappointing. is one such celebrity who has a massive and crazy fan following. The actor's photos and videos are often shared on Instagram and Twitter for no particular reason and we came across one such picture of a rather young Salman from his hey days. In the photos, Salman can be seen sitting on a car trunk in a foreign location.

While we cannot confirm during which film shoot was the picture clicked, Salman definitely looks smart in his street style. Posing with a friend, Salman can be seen looking straight into the camera. The actor is sporting solid shoes, a black baseball cap and black zipper jacket and denims. The photo was shared by one of Salman's fans who captioned the photo, "Old is Diamond. #Throwback #SalmanKhan." It quickly garnered traction among the actor's fans who retweeted and flooded the comments section.

Check out Salman's perfect Throwback Thursday photo:

Salman Khan is currently working on his next Eid release Radhe with and has a couple of films in the pipeline. The actor has also signed a film titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The film is a remake of a popular South film and will be directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

