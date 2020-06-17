  1. Home
Salman Khan's father Salim Khan on Abhinav Kashyap's allegations: I am not going to waste time in reacting

After Arbaaz Khan, Salman Khan's father Salim Khan has now taken a jibe at Abhinav Kashyap who earlier alleged that the superstar and his family tried to sabotage his career. Read on for details.
Sushant Singh Rajput’s tragic death has not only sent a shockwave across the entire film industry but it has also given rise to lots of debates, speculations and not to forget, controversies. In the midst of all this, filmmaker Abhinav Kashyap who had directed the 2010 movie Dabangg featuring Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha recently alleged in a long social media post that the superstar and his family tried to sabotage his career. Not only that but he also called them his real enemies.

The filmmaker also alleged that they tried to stall the release of his movie Besharam featuring Ranbir Kapoor. However, these allegations did not go well with the Sultan actor’s family and they have now taken legal action against the Dabangg director as per reports. Salman Khan’s father Salim Khan has now broken his silence and spoke about the entire matter in an exclusive interview with TOI. He seems to be very upset with whatever has happened in the past few days.

Not only that but he asks people to go and watch the filmmaker’s movies for once and then continue with the discussion. He then hilariously talks about how his name has been dragged by the filmmaker in the midst of the explosive post. Salim Khan then takes an indirect jibe at the filmmaker asking him to take the names of his ancestors too while blaming them. He then signs off saying that one should let Abhinav do what he wants. He further adds that he won’t waste his time reacting to what has been said from the latter’s side.   

