Salman Khan’s friend Prashant Gunjalkar reveals text from Lawrence Bishnoi’s threat email: Agli baar jhatka…

Salman Khan is one of the most popular actors in Bollywood. He enjoys a massive fan following and fans are eagerly waiting to see him on the silver screen with the interesting lineup of films he has in his kitty. Well, for the past couple of days, the actors have been in the headlines, and this time not for a good reason. We recently informed you that the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan actor received a threat email on behalf of Lawrence Bishnoi. It was sent by Goldy Brar, the aide of Bishnoi, and soon after receiving it the actor’s friend Prashant Gunjalkar filed an FIR too.

Prashant Gunjalkar’s complaint

Although Salman Khan’s PA declined to divulge any details about this threat email, his friend Prashant Gunjalkar who filed the FIR in an interview revealed that he regularly visits Salman’s home and office. On Saturday, he was at his office when he saw the threat email in his PA’s inbox. The threat email mentioned that Lawrence Bishnoi’s aide Goldy Brar wants to talk to Salman. It further said that the actor must have seen the interview already and if not then he should see it. The mail also said, “Matter close krna hai to BAAT krva dio, face to face krna ho vo bta dio. Abi time rehte inform krdiya hai agli baar jhatka hi dekhne ko milega.”

For the unversed, Lawrence Bishnoi had sent an indirect threat to the actor through a news interview from the jail. In that interview, he admitted that the goal of his life was to kill the actor and he also added that he is arrogant like the late Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moose Wala and that his ego is bigger than Ravana.

Salman Khan’s work front

On the professional front, he will next be seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film is set to release on Eid this year. The teaser of the movie released on January 25 made fans go crazy over the chemistry between Pooja Hegde and Salman in the film. This movie also marks the Bollywood debut of Shehnaaz Gill.