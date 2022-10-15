Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan to release on Eid 2023
Salman Khan’s both upcoming movies Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Tiger 3 will release in 2023.
Salman Khan will be back with a bang in 2023. Over the years, the superstar has conditioned his millions of fans to expect a release from him around Eid and Diwali. And looks like Salman has no plans of disappointing them in the coming year. Earlier on Saturday, Salman announced that his much-awaited action entertainer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will be hitting the cinemas on Eid 2023. Yes, you read that right! Post that Salman's Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif will release in theatres.
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will mark the 10th Eid release for Salman after Wanted, Dabangg, Bodyguard, Ek Tha Tiger, Kick, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan, Tubelight, and Bharat. Directed by Farhad Samji, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan promises to be a full-on entertainer which will feature Salman in an action avatar. The movie is produced under the banner of Salman Khan Films and also stars Pooja Hegde, Daggubati Venkatesh, and Jagapathi Babu.
A few hours back, Salman took to his Instagram space and shared a motion poster of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. One could see the actor sporting long, shoulder-length hair on the poster. With only half of his profile visible, he posed with a serious face, as he donned a pair of chic shades and a pair of gold hoop earrings. Sharing the poster, Salman wrote in the caption, “Tiger3 now on Diwali 2023 n Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan on Eid 2023. Let’s celebrate Eid, Diwali with #KBKJ and #Tiger3. And this Xmas with #Cirkus.”
Needless to say, this announcement left all of Bhaijaan’s fans in a state of excitement and joy as they took to the comment section to express their happiness.
In August this year, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will have two special cameos. The makers have roped in popular social media influencer Just Sul and Tajik singer Abdu Rozik for a cameo in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. They will feature in a special track alongside Salman Khan. Confirming the news, Abdu Rozik, who is now a contestant on Bigg Boss 16, said, “I met Salman bhai at an award function and bonded well with him. That’s how we started talking, and he offered me a chance in Bollywood. This is my maiden venture and I am nervous and excited. I am now lovingly called chota bhaijaan by people I meet.”
Just Sul’s official spokesperson also confirmed the news to Pinkvilla.
