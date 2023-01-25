Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhaiii Kisi Ki Jaan teaser unveiled during Pathaan screening; Here’s what to expect

Shah Rukh Khan has finally made a comeback on the big screen with the film Pathaan, which released in theatres today. The film has garnered a great response so far, and the cameo stills from the film featuring Salman Khan are also going viral on social media. A day ago, Salman Khan shared an update about his upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan , and wrote that the teaser of the film will be unveiled on the big screen, on 25 th January. Now, today, the teaser was played during the screening of Shah Rukh Khan’s film Pathaan, and it left their fans cheering!

The teaser of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was shown in theatres during Pathaan, and it begins by showing Salman riding a bike in the desert. The teaser then shows an action-packed scene, and Salman is seen breaking the window of a moving Metro train, and fighting the bad guys. Pooja Hegde makes an entry, and is seen asking Salman, “Waise aapka naam kya hai?” This is followed by Salman jumping to the ground from a building, and beating up the bad guys. In between, Salman is seen romancing Pooja Hegde, and we get to see not just glimpses of action, but also celebration, romance, and more. One scene shows Salman jumping in front of an approaching car, in an attempt to stop it. The teaser shows Salman in two looks- one shows him with a rugged, long-hair look, while in the second half of the teaser, he is seen looking suave, wearing a tuxedo with a bow tie, and sporting short hair.

Towards the end of the teaser, Salman looks injured, and he is seen saying, “Jab shareer, dil aur dimag mujhse kehte hain 'bas bhai, no more', main kehta hoon 'bring it on'." The teaser played at the screening of Pathaan, and it left the audience cheering!