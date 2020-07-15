Salman Khan's latest post for farmers sparks meme fest, netizens can't help but notice 'perfectly applied' mud

As is with many of Salman Khan's social media posts, this too, garnered attention and sparked a meme fest online as netizens shared some hilarious one liners.

has treated his fans with multiple things during this four-month lockdown. From his original songs to pictures with animals, the actor has given his die-hard fans many reasons to cheer. On Tuesday, he shared a brand new picture of himself after spending some time in the fields. And the photo was unlike any other we have seen in recent times. Salman was seen soaked in mud as he sat amidst the green fields and paid a tribute to farmers.

He captioned it, "Respect to all the farmers." As is with many of actor's social media posts, this too, garnered attention from all quarters and sparked a meme fest online as netizens shared some hilarious one liners. One user wrote, "Ok so this is for a photo shoot. Mud is perfectly applied in the hair and body." While another shared, "bilkul bhai, a huge respect to our farmers who do farming without a photographer around them, without uploading pics on internet and who work in the fields staying unknown and away from all the limelight."

Another comment read, "Kaunsa farmer khet pe baith ke aise photo shoot karta hai (which farmer sits in a field and poses like this for a photo shoot)?" Take a look at some of the hilarious reactions to Salman Khan's latest post:

bilkul bhai, a huge respect to our farmers who do farming without a photographer around them, without uploading pics on internet and who work in the fields staying unknown and away from all the limelight https://t.co/LTGRLEM95Q — Neeche Se Topper (@NeecheSeTopper) July 14, 2020

*Salman falls into a muddy pit* Assistant: Arre sir, are you okay? Khade ho jao Salman: Nahi Assistant: Kyu? Salman: Arre photo kheech de, Tribute to Farmers tweet kar dunga. pic.twitter.com/Y71wtO2Bbj — Vishesh (@vishthecomic) July 14, 2020

Back to old Indian days with modern addition be like : Roj multaani mitti mei coffee milaakar usse body pe 2 ghnte laga ke dhup mei baitho fir nahaane jao....#SalmanKhan https://t.co/QxxoVwvtkc — Anu (@brownindiangi) July 14, 2020

What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comments below.

Credits :Twitter

