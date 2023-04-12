Salman Khan’s latest post is about willpower to hit the gym; Fans say, ‘Tiger ek hi hai, apna bhaijaan’

Salman Khan is one of the fittest personalities in Bollywood. The actor maintains a great physique and often takes to his social media to share a glimpse of his fitness routine with fans. His gym photos and videos quickly go viral as soon as they are posted. The actor who is all set to hit the screen with his Eid release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan took to his official Instagram handle today to share a post that took the internet by fire.

Salman Khan’s recent Instagram post

The actor posted a photo where he is seen posing in an olive-green hoodie. Uploading the photo on social media, he wrote, “Gym n dining table, the fairest places ever. Uss k liye power nahi, will power chahiyeh @beingstrongglobal #KBKJ #BeingStrong” In the post, he also used the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan theme song as background music.

Take a look at the post here:

Reacting to the photo, fans of Salman Khan wrote that nobody can take the actor’s place. One user commented, “Tiger ek hi hai, apna bhaijaan!” Some were also seen commenting how the upcoming Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will be a superhit and wrote, “Screen mein aag laga doge bhai!” Celebs like Anil Kapoor, Dino Morea, and others also dropped comments. Abdu Rozik wrote, “Arrey yaar, mazaa aa gaya bro.” Dino Morea commented, “Looking good, staying strong!”

About Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Talking about the much-anticipated movie, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan also stars Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Siddharth Nigam, Venkatesh Daggubati, Raghav Juyal, Palak Tiwari and Jassie Gill in key roles. Directed by Farhad Samji, the movie will also have a special appearance by the South superstar Ram Charan. In the poster and teasers released, Salman is seen to sport long hair and a beard for this film.

