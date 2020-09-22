Salman Khan's legal rep QUASHES rumours of his ownership in KWAN; Says 'he has no direct or indirect stake'

Recently, post Jaya Saha's interrogation by the Narcotics Control Bureau, KWAN talent management agency came under the scanner. Amid this, certain reports claimed that Salman Khan had stake in the talent management agency. Now, Salman's legal team has issued a statement denying his association.

As per recent development, 's legal representative has quashed all reports about his ownership status in the KWAN talent management agency and claimed that the actor has 'no direct or indirect' stake in the agency or its group entities. KWAN talent management agency recently came under the scanner of the Narcotics Control Bureau after Jaya Saha was summoned for a probe after her name cropped up in alleged drug chats with Rhea Chakraborty. Further, the CEO Dhruv also was called for questioning today after several names were reportedly linked to alleged drug chats.

Amid this, Salman's legal representative, Anand Desai issued a statement and said, "Certain sections of the media are falsely reporting that our client Mr. Salman Khan, a leading Indian actor, has a majority stake in the talent management agency KWAN Talent Management Agency Private Limited. It is clarified that Mr. Salman Khan has no stake, directly or indirectly, in Kwan or any of its group entities. It is requested that media refrains from publishing false reports about our client."

The actor's legal team urged everyone from speculating about his ownership stake in KWAN as they claimed the actor was not associated with it, directly or indirectly. Meanwhile, Jaya Saha and Dhruv from KWAN are being probed by the NCB amid the alleged drug chats that came to light. It was the Enforcement Directorate who had found the alleged drug chats between Jaya Saha and Rhea while probing the money laundering angle in Sushant Singh Rajput's case. They had then reported it to the NCB after which the agency began a probe and arrested Rhea Chakraborty, Showik and others. Now, Jaya Saha is being probed about more names who may be allegedly linked to the drug nexus in Btown. Further, it was reported that Jaya had apparently named filmmaker Madhu Mantena Verma who also may be summoned soon by the agency for questioning.

