Salman Khan's manager confirms increased security amid death threats from Lawrence Bishnoi; reveals Sikandar shoot will continue

Actor Salman Khan's security cover has been intensified following the fatal death of his close friend, Baba Siddique, a leader in the Nationalist Congress Party, who was killed by three assailants on October 12, 2024. Khan's Y-plus security has now been further reinforced due to escalating threats from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. According to a recent report, despite these threats, the actor will continue filming Sajid Nadiadwala's action film Sikandar with heightened security measures in place.

Earlier, the actor had reportedly canceled all shoots to attend Siddique’s funeral, leading to speculation that the rest of his schedule might be affected.

According to the Hindustan Times, Khan’s manager stated that the claims were “not true.” A source close to the film also confirmed that the actor's security has been enhanced, even on set.

The report noted that while Salman Khan has always had security around him, an additional 8 to 10 personnel have recently been added, and they conduct reconnaissance before his arrival.

The report further revealed that there had been minor adjustments to the schedule over the past couple of days, but nothing significant. It also mentioned that while the upcoming schedule might also be affected, it wouldn't be by much.

The shooting was originally expected to wrap up by November or December, it will now likely conclude by January at the latest. However, they emphasized that everyone’s safety remains the top priority at this time.

Meanwhile, a report by India Today indicates that Khan's security team has been bolstered with an additional eight to ten armed police officers. The Mumbai Police have also established a dedicated command center at the actor's residence, Galaxy Apartments.

The eight-story building is now under constant police patrol, and AI surveillance cameras have been installed at all entrances to identify anyone who appears in the area more than three times.

To enhance security, barricades have been placed outside the building, prohibiting unauthorized visits, gatherings, or taking selfies. Additionally, security measures around Khan's farmhouse in Panvel have been strengthened.

Meanwhile, Sikandar also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Sathyaraj, Prateik Babbar, Sharman Joshi, and Kajal Aggarwal in key roles. The movie will hit theaters on the occasion of Eid 2025.

