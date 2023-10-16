Salman Khan’s massy avatar, Katrina Kaif’s action, Emraan Hashmi’s revenge: 5 Tiger 3 trailer highlights

The much-anticipated Tiger 3 trailer has sent ripples across the internet with its release today. Starring Salman Khan as Avinash Singh Rathore aka Tiger, Katrina Kaif as Zoya, and Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist, the film is set to hit the screens this Diwali on November 12. The 2 minutes and 51 seconds video offers a sneak peek into what viewers can anticipate from this cinematic extravaganza. Directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra, this spy thriller is sure to be packed with thrilling action and entertainment.

Here are 5 highlights from the trailer of Tiger 3 that are bound to ignite excitement among the audience:

Salman Khan’s massy avatar

The trailer showcases Salman Khan's grand entrance in a high-energy motorcycle sequence, where he holds a gun and engages in a fierce battle with his adversaries. This time, the stakes are elevated for Tiger, as the safety of his family hangs in the balance. Salman dons a power-packed avatar, executing flawlessly choreographed action sequences that are sure to captivate and entertain his fans to the core.

Katrina Kaif’s never-seen-before action

Building on her impressive Tera Noor sequence in Tiger Zinda Hai, Katrina Kaif is set to elevate the action to new heights in Tiger 3. The trailer hints at intense hand-to-hand combat and other thrilling sequences, showcasing her prowess in the action genre. The chemistry between Salman and Katrina, as always, is stunning and promises to be a major highlight for the movie.

Emraan Hashmi’s intriguing appearance

The trailer introduces audiences to Emraan Hashmi in his negative role, providing the first look at his character. His voiceover resonates throughout the trailer, outlining his plans for revenge against Tiger. The impactful glimpse of his character at the end, welcoming Tiger to Pakistan, adds a layer of intrigue and sets the stage for a gripping confrontation between the two characters.

Large scale action and powerful dialogues

The trailer is a rollercoaster of thrilling action sequences, featuring hand-to-hand combat fights, weapon showdowns, chase sequences, explosive vehicle moments, aerial action, and much more. Set against the backdrop of stunning foreign locations, the characters embark on an intriguing mission that unfolds amidst jaw-dropping scenes. The dialogues are whistle-worthy, with one particular standout from Salman Khan, declaring, "Aatishbaazi tumne shuru ki, khatam main karunga.”

High on emotions

At the heart of the movie lies a narrative woven around emotions—be it the strength of family bonding, the nuances of romance, or the intensity of vengeance. The tagline, "This time it's personal," hints at a storyline deeply rooted in personal connections and motivations.

