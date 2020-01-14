Salman Khan's mother Salma Khan enters digital world & debuts on Instagram with 6k followers despite zero post

Salman Khan's mother Salma Khan debuts on Instagram with 6k followers within an hour despite zero post.

In the digital era, everyone has become tech-savvy. People seem to be catching the social media fever faster than cough and cold. Recently, we've seen a number of celebrities debuting on Instagram. Hollywood actress Jennifer Aniston has been one of them who took the internet with a storm when she stepped into the online world. Gone are the days when just the kids shared their selfies on Instagram as mommies are also catching up with the trend. Most recently, 's mother Salma Khan marked her debut on Instagram.

The star mom entered the digital world and the number of followers on her account shot up to 6k in no time. Despite zero posts on her profile, Salma Khan received a warm welcome from the fans. Son Salman Khan needs no introduction. The actor is one of the most influential actors in B-Town. It wouldn't be wrong to call him the heart of Bollywood. The number of people that gather outside his house Galaxy in Mumbai every day to catch a glimpse of him, speaks volumes of the love that the actor receives by his ardent fans. Salman Khan himself has 29.2 million followers on Instagram and looks like mommy Salma Khan is no less.

Recently, daughter Arpita Khan Sharma had shared a few pictures of mom Salma Khan and brother Salman Khan posing with baby Ayat for the first time.

Salma Khan has her profile picture on Instagram with son Salman Khan. This seems to be a great start to the year 2020 and we hope to see the star mom share pictures and video of herself and her family soon.

