Salman Khan’s mother Salma Khan turns 80; Rings in her birthday with a grand bash

Salma Khan, the mother of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and veteran screenwriter-producer Salim Khan, recently celebrated her 80th birthday. As always, the closely-knitted Khan family celebrated their beloved mother's birthday in style, with a grand bash. The birthday party, which was a private affair, was attended by family members and a few close friends. Singer Harshdeep Kaur, who performed at Salma Khan's birthday bash, took to her official Instagram handle and shared a glimpse of the celebrations. Salma Khan's grand birthday bash

The grand birthday bash was reportedly organised by the daughters of the family, Alvira Khan Agnihotri and Arpita Khan Sharma. Both the Khan family members and invited guests were seen in black outfits at the party. Singer Harshdeep Kaur, who is delighted to be part of Salma Khan's 80th birthday celebrations, took to her Instagram page and wrote: "It felt so special performing for the lovely Salma Khan Ji on her 80th Birthday Celebrations! The sweetest Arpita Khan Sharma & Alvira being amazing hosts made me feel like a part of the family. Also meeting Helen ji and making her dance on her legendary songs was the cherry on the cake. Thankful for all the love & warmth," she wrote. Check out Harshdeep Kaur's Instagram post:

About Salman Khan and his family Salman Khan is the eldest son of Salim Khan and Salma Khan. The veteran writer-producer and his wife have two more sons, actor-filmmaker Arbaaz Khan and actor Sohail Khan, and a daughter named Alvira Khan Agnihotri. Salim Khan later married legendary actress Helen, who also became an integral part of the family over years. The couple later adopted a baby girl and named her Arpita Khan. Salma Khan shares a deep friendship with Helen, and the duo is often spotted in each others' company. The Khan siblings, on the other hand, consider the veteran actress as a motherly figure. Salman Khan has shared the screen with Helen in some of his popular films including Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, in which she played his mother.

