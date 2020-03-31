Salman Khan's nephew Abdullah Khan passes away; Superstar mourns his death

Salman Khan's nephew Abdullah Khan has passed away and this news has been confirmed by the superstar himself on social media. Read further for more details.

’s nephew Abdullah Khan has passed away leaving the entire Bollywood film industry in utter shock. The superstar has confirmed this news on social media some time back. Abdullah was reportedly admitted to the Kokilaben Ambani Hospital situated in Mumbai a few days back owing to health complications. Though Abdullah did not have any connection with the Hindi film industry, he often appeared in numerous pictures and videos shared by Salman Khan on his social media handles.

A few months back, the Bharat actor had shared a video with Abdullah on social media that instantly went viral. He could be seen holding his well-built nephew on his shoulders and speaking to the camera. Abdullah had a well-built body just like Salman Khan and served as a fitness inspiration for many people out there. He had his own loyal fan base which is evident from millions of comments that have been pouring in on Salman’s posts right now.

Check out Salman Khan's tweet below:

Will always love you... pic.twitter.com/bz0tBbe4Ny — Salman Khan (BeingSalmanKhan) March 30, 2020

The superstar writes, “Will always love you” indicating the strong bond that he shared with his nephew before the latter’s death. He has also shared a throwback black and white picture along with the post in which Abdullah can be seen posing for the camera alongside him. It won’t be wrong to say that he had a striking resemblance to Salman Khan. His sudden death has left the entire family in a state of grief.

May his soul rest in peace.

