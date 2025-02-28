Salman Khan’s nephew Ayaan Agnihotri reveals who he is ‘most scared’ of in the family and it’s not Sikandar star

Ayaan Agnihotri, Salman Khan’s nephew, has unveiled his single Universal Laws. The track was launched in Dubai, with Salman leading the event, joined by Sohail, Arbaaz, Alvira, Atul Agnihotri, Nirvaan, Alizeh, and Arhaan Khan, showcasing their close-knit family bond. For those unfamiliar, Ayaan is the son of Alvira Agnihotri and actor Atul Agnihotri. In a recent interview, he made an unexpected confession. While many might assume Salman is the most intimidating, it’s actually Arbaaz Khan who he finds the most fearsome!

In a chat with News18, Ayaan Agnihotri spoke about his strong bond with his three well-known uncles. He described their relationship as warm and supportive, with each playing a significant role in his life. Growing up, Sohail Khan was like a second father to him, always present for family vacations and taking care of him, Arhaan, and Nirvaan. His cheerful and easygoing nature made him a joy to be around, creating a fun and lively atmosphere for the kids.

Ayaan shared that Arbaaz Khan brings a mix of humor and discipline to their bond. While they can share lighthearted moments, there is also a sense of authority in their dynamic. He described Sohail Khan as the most fun-loving member of the family but admitted that he was ‘most scared’ of Arbaaz.

He also described Salman Khan as the ultimate 'jokester' in the family, always ready with a joke or a playful scare. He mentioned that all his uncles share a fun-loving and childlike spirit. The Sikandar actor also offered him valuable advice, encouraging him to focus on his own path without worrying about others' opinions.

On the professional front, Salman Khan is gearing up for his next film, Sikandar. A newly released teaser has already generated excitement among fans. The film boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Rashmika Mandanna, Sathyaraj, Prateik Babbar, Kajal Aggarwal, and Sharman Joshi in key roles. Helmed by AR Murugadoss and backed by Sajid Nadiadwala, Sikandar is set for a grand Eid 2025 release.