Salman Khan's nephew Nirvan Khan treats fans with monochrome mirror selfie from Russia; Seen yet?

Bollywood’s ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ Salman Khan is known to share quite a warm bond with all his nephews and niece. Pictures featuring some candid moments of the actor with them often go viral on the internet. Talking about his nephews, brother Sohail Khan’s son, Nirvan Khan has been in the news recently as he was spotted in Russia along with Salman, where he is shooting for his upcoming film ‘Tiger 3’. On Thursday, Nirvan took to his Instagram handle to share a monochrome mirror selfie from Russia.

In the photo shared by Nirvan, he can be seen donned in layers of clothes to beat the Russian cold. He was clad in round neck tee, which he layered on with a hoodie and a jacket on top. With his glasses in one hand, and his phone in the other, Nirvaan posed in front of the mirror for the selfie. The star kid shared the picture with the caption, ‘Wind chill effect’. He also shared his location in the post – Saint Petersburg, Russia. Celebrity wife and friend Shanaya Kapoor’s mother, Maheep Kapoor commented on the post with a heart-eye emoji.

Check out Nirvaan’s Instagram post below:

A few weeks back, Nirvan was in the Maldives, and he took to Instagram to post a stunning picture from his vacation.

The star kid had an appearance in ’s ‘The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives’, which released last year on Netflix. The series featured his mother Seema Khan, Bhavana Pandey, Neelam Kothari Soni and Maheep Kapoor.

ALSO READ: Tiger 3: Salman Khan spotted with nephew Nirvaan in Russia as he shoots for his next with Katrina Kaif; WATCH