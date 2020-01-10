Salman Khan's new film title 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' leaves fans confused; See Reactions

The superstar naturally delighted fans when he revealed that he had already booked Eid 2021 for the release of his upcoming film.

has managed to send his fans into a tizzy just at the start of new year. The 'Bharat' actor took to social media to announce that his new film titled 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' in collaboration with Sajid Nadiadwala. The superstar naturally delighted fans when he revealed that he had already booked Eid 2021 for the release. With this big announcement, Salman became one of the top trends on Twitter in no time and fans were naturally excited. However, a few also pointed out the film's quirky title.

Taking to Twitter, Salman wrote, "Announcing my next film... KABHI EID KABHI DIWALI .... STORY & PRODUCED BY SAJID NADIADWALA ...DIRECTED by FARHAD SAMJI...EID 2021 ..#SajidNadiadwala @NGEMovies @farhad_samji @WardaNadiadwala @SKFilmsOfficial."

Reacting to the big news, one fan wrote, "First, Bajrangi Bhaijaan.And people got mad with the title. Now, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali I dunno about other, but I'm confused. I'm sure, it's gonna be something special. Eid 2021? Hope I will still breathing on this Earth. Inshallah." Another fan expressed, "Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali" ye kaisa title h? Ye "Kabhi Khusi Kabhi gham" ka sequal h kya?" Some others, however, were simply all praise for the actor.

Check out some of the reactions to 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' below:

Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali forever Salman Khan — RADHE (@ppritam009) January 10, 2020

Bhaiiiii eid bhi humari aur diwali bhi humari..! pic.twitter.com/0fFCrHurm5 — sunil sonawane (@Beingssonawane) January 10, 2020

Kabhi eid pe flop kabhi diwali me disaster — axay patel (@akki_dhoni) January 10, 2020

KABHI EID KABHI DIWALI... ye film ka naam hai kya I'm confused — Lekhraj Sultan (@BeingChulbul014) January 10, 2020

First, Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

And people got mad with the title Now, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali

I dunno about other, but I'm confused. I'm sure, it's gonna be something special. Eid 2021? Hope I will still breathing on this Earth. Inshallah.#KabhiEidKabhiDiwali#Eid2021 — RomiSalmanKhanKiJaan (@RomiSKkiJaan) January 10, 2020

Kabhi Salman hamesha Salman —Prem's Premika (@ibeing__naina) January 10, 2020

Chulbul Pandey ne confuse kar diya — R A T N I $ H (@LoyalSachinFan) January 10, 2020

For the unversed, 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' will mark Salman’s reunion with Sajid Nadiadwala after six years. The actor-producer had last worked on Kick in 2014. The hopes are at an all-time high as Kick was a box office hit.

