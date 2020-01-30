Salman Khan's next with Sooraj Barjatya to be inspired from the filmmaker's life? Find Out

Sooraj Barjatya opened up more about the untitled project starring Salman Khan which will be inspired from 54-years of his life and 32-years of his married life.

shares a great rapport with filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya. Salman made his debut in acting in Sooraj Barjatya's 1984 film Maine Pyaar Kiya. The two have worked in films like Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Hum Saath Saath Hain. Recently, the two collaborated in the 2015 film Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. There were reports doing rounds of Salman to collaborate with the filmmaker again. Barjatya said that he is writing the script and he has discussed the idea with Salman and he has liked it.

The filmmaker recently opened up more about the untitled project starring Salman Khan. TOI has reported that Sooraj Barjatya said that the film will be inspired from 54-years of his life and 32-years of his married life. He further said that he has been thinking about the concept for about four to 5 years. At first, Sooraj thought of giving the film to some other director to direct it but then he felt that he himself should direct the film. Recently, Sooraj Barjatya had revealed that the film is in his space — family, drama and emotions.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sooraj Barjatya is currently working on his son Avnish's first directorial project and he has asked his son to follow the essence of their banner. On the other hand, Salman Khan is busy shooting for Prabhudheva's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai also starring , Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff. The actor is currently in Goa shooting for the film. Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai will hit the theaters on Eid 2020. Salman will also be seen in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali which he announced recently.

