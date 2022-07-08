Salman Khan's niece Alizeh Agnihotri to debut alongside an ensemble cast; Read Details

It is soon going to be the year of newcomers. The influx of young star kids and newbies joining Bollywood will be a record number in 2023 if current reports are anything to go by. In November 2021, Pinkvilla had exclusively revealed that Salman Khan's niece, 21-year-old Alizeh Agnihotri, is gearing up for the launch of her acting debut in Bollywood.

The film, which is set to be a romantic drama, will be produced by Salman Khan, Atul and Alvira Agnihotri and Nikhil Namit. The project will be helmed by filmmaker Somendra Padhi, who made the critically acclaimed Jamtara web series for Netflix India. Now, according to a latest report in ETimes, the film is set to have an ensemble cast.

Alizeh will be making her debut alongside other newcomers as the story is going to be youth-centric. Speaking to ETimes, director Somendra Padhi said, "We will announce the film after the rest of the cast is locked in. That is when we will be ready to go on floor."

A trade source had earlier told Pinkvilla, "Alizeh has been taking acting, dancing and drama lessons for over two years and her parents, Alvira and Atul Agnihotri, along with Salman, feel that she is now ready to take the plunge into acting. Salman is extremely involved in each and every niece and nephew of his and is taking personal interest in Alizeh’s debut. He is very fond of Alizeh and always up to date on her training process. Everything is under wraps as Salman wants to make the announcement himself. The film will be of the romantic genre. Alizeh is stunningly beautiful, talented and has her own persona and it will be exciting to see her work her magic on screen."

Bollywood Debutants

Meanwhile, Zoya Akhtar's The Archies is also going to be a launch pad for Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda. Alongside these star kids, the film also stars new actors Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, Yuvraj Menda and Dot. The Netflix film is slated to release in 2023 as shooting is currently underway.

Not just this, Hrithik Roshan's cousin Pashmina Roshan will also be making her debut in the sequel of the 2003 movie Ishq Vishk, which starred Shahid Kapoor. Pashmina is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Ishq Vishk Rebound alongside Rohit Saraf, Jibraan Khan and Naila Grewal.

