Salman Khan's niece Alizeh Agnihotri reveals THIS Alia Bhatt film 'inspired' her to take up acting as career

Alizeh Agnihotri, Salman Khan's niece, entered the world of acting with the film Farrey, directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Soumendra Padhi. The movie premiered in theaters last Friday and has garnered praise from both critics and audiences. Despite coming from a family associated with the film industry, Alizeh shared that her motivation to pursue acting was sparked by watching Imtiaz Ali's Highway.

Alizeh Agnihotri on how Alia Bhatt's Highway inspired her to pursue acting

During a recent interaction with News18, Alizeh Agnihotri opened up on how the Alia Bhatt starrer Farrey inspired her to take up acting as a career. She mentioned that while on a flight back home from college, watching Highway inspired her to explore acting. The realization struck that there is a niche for women to take on powerful and empowered roles, thanks to a different style of cinema brought in by the new generation of directors and actors in the country.

She said, “I was on a flight returning home from college when I watched Highway. It inspired me to try my hand at acting as I realised there is a space for women to do very strong, empowered roles, a different kind of cinema is being brought into this country with this new generation of directors and actors.”

Alizeh began participating in workshops, and with time, she refined her skills through practice and preparation. She said, “I made a reel of all my auditions and started showing it around to people. I started getting good feedback. Farrey was offered to me in an organic manner. It fascinated me because, I thought, it was a different way to make a debut. Somendra (Padhi) sir has won a National Award.” She further added that Soumendra Padhi, the director, brought a lot of credibility to the film, making it a great learning experience for her. It felt like she was being trained at a school of acting.

About Farrey

Abhishek Yadav's script for Farrey delves into the intricate world of academic deception, telling the tale of Niyati, a sharp mind entangled in a high-stakes cheating network. The trailer, unveiled on November 1, resonated with the audience, providing a sneak peek into the captivating storyline. The movie boasts a talented cast, including Alizeh Agnihotri, Zeyn Shaw, Sahil Mehta, and Prasanna Bisht.

