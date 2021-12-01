Salman Khan's niece Alizeh's debut film to be helmed by THIS director?

Just a few days ago, Pinkvilla exclusively broke the news that Salman Khan will be launching his 21-year-old niece Alizeh who is his sister Alivra Khan and Atul Agnihotri's daughter. Alizeh will be starring in a romantic drama that will be produced by Salman, Atul and Alvira Agnihotri and Nikhil Namit.

Now, while these details are out, a recent report in ETimes has hinted about who will be helming this project. Turns out, director Soumendra Padhi is most likely to direct Alizeh in her debut film. Soumendra Padhi is the man behind Netflix's 2020 series 'Jamtara' which starred Amit Sial, Aksha Pardasany, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya in main roles.

A source revealed, "Soumendra was finalised for Alizeh's first film since nearly a year. However, it is not known yet in trade circles if all there has been a change. So, as on date, it's Soumendra."

Alizeh's debut was confirmed by a trade source to Pinkvilla saying, "Alizeh has been taking acting, dancing and drama lessons for over two years and her parents, Alvira and Atul Agnihotri, along with Salman, feel that she is now ready to take the plunge into acting. Salman, Atul and Alvira will launch Alizeh next month in a movie produced by Salman Khan Productions and Atul and Alvira’s production house Reel Life Productions."

The shoot for the film is expected to go on floors this year and expected to release in 2023.

