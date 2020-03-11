Salman Khan's niece Ayat looks adorable in mom Arpita's arms & we are all hearts for them; See PHOTO

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Salman Khan's niece Ayat Sharma's latest picture grabs the limelight again on social media. Check out the picture of the little munchkin with her mom Arpita Khan Sharma.

’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma gave birth to a baby girl, Ayat on December 27, 2019, on the occasion of the superstar’s birthday. The Dabangg actor has admitted that it is the best gift that he has received from his sister. As we all know, Salman Khan is very much attached to children and it is quite evident from the pictures that get viral on social media frequently. His pictures with Ayat have also been doing rounds for some time.

As we speak of this, Ayat’s father Aayush Sharma has shared another picture of the little munchkin with her mom which is unmissable. Although her ‘mamujaan’ is missing from the scene, we cannot help but acknowledge the fact that she steals away all the limelight here. Clad in a white outfit, Ayat is seen looking the other side as Arpita holds her and poses for the picture. Aayush, who made his debut in Bollywood, has also wished fans on the occasion of Holi in this post.

Check out the picture below:

A few days back, a video of Salman Khan went viral on social media in which he is seen spending some quality time with niece Ayat. The superstar is seen playing with the baby a someone else holds her from behind. This video was shared by Arpita on her Instagram handle and needless to say, it grabbed everyone’s attention on the internet. Just like Ayat, the Radhe actor is also very close to his nephew Ahil Sharma.

