Salman Khan’s niece Ayat Sharma's Pre-Birthday Bash: Arbaaz, Sohail, Ekta Kapoor and more clicked in style

Bollywood megastar Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan and her husband-actor Aayush Sharma have thrown a grand scale party today to celebrate their daughter’s birthday. The adorable couple welcomed their daughter Ayat on December 27, 2019, who will soon turn three years old.

Salman Khan is yet to arrive at the bash. Meanwhile, several celebrities including Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Ekta Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Aparshakti Khurana, Riteish Deshmukh, Arbaaz Khan, Genelia D’Souza, Helen, Sohail Khan, Pulkit Samrat, Rukmini Sahay, Nurvi Neil Mukesh, and Neil Nitin Mukesh have marked their attendance in glamorous outfits.