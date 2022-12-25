Salman Khan’s niece Ayat Sharma's Pre-Birthday Bash: Arbaaz, Sohail, Ekta Kapoor and more clicked in style
Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma’s daughter Ayat Sharma will soon turn a year older. To celebrate this occasion, several celebrities were spotted at a bash in Mumbai.
Bollywood megastar Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan and her husband-actor Aayush Sharma have thrown a grand scale party today to celebrate their daughter’s birthday. The adorable couple welcomed their daughter Ayat on December 27, 2019, who will soon turn three years old.
Salman Khan is yet to arrive at the bash. Meanwhile, several celebrities including Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Ekta Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Aparshakti Khurana, Riteish Deshmukh, Arbaaz Khan, Genelia D’Souza, Helen, Sohail Khan, Pulkit Samrat, Rukmini Sahay, Nurvi Neil Mukesh, and Neil Nitin Mukesh have marked their attendance in glamorous outfits.
The Christmas-themed party saw star kids in attendance as well.
Have a look at the glimpses here.
Aayush Sharma’s Career Progression
In 2018, Sharma made his Bollywood debut by playing a lead role in Salman Khan's production Loveyatri opposite actor Warina Hussain. Aayush will next be seen in Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.
On a personal front, Sharma married Arpita Khan, the younger sister of Salman Khan on November 18, 2014. The couple is blessed with a son, Ahil and a daughter, Ayat.
Also Read: Exclusive: Satish Kaushik to direct Salman Khan's bodyguard Shera’s son Tiger
For Mansi, creativity combined with hard work is the way forward in life. She studied broadcast journalism at the Asian ... Read more