Salman Khan’s niece Ayat Sharma's Pre-Birthday Bash: Arbaaz, Sohail, Ekta Kapoor and more clicked in style

Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma’s daughter Ayat Sharma will soon turn a year older. To celebrate this occasion, several celebrities were spotted at a bash in Mumbai.

Written by Mansi Mathur   |  Published on Dec 25, 2022   |  11:10 PM IST  |  328
APH, Manav Manglani
Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma’s daughter Ayat Sharma will soon turn a year older.

Bollywood megastar Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan and her husband-actor Aayush Sharma have thrown a grand scale party today to celebrate their daughter’s birthday. The adorable couple welcomed their daughter Ayat on December 27, 2019, who will soon turn three years old. 

Salman Khan is yet to arrive at the bash. Meanwhile, several celebrities including Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Ekta Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Aparshakti Khurana, Riteish Deshmukh, Arbaaz Khan, Genelia D’Souza, Helen, Sohail Khan, Pulkit Samrat, Rukmini Sahay, Nurvi Neil Mukesh, and Neil Nitin Mukesh have marked their attendance in glamorous outfits. 

The Christmas-themed party saw star kids in attendance as well.

Have a look at the glimpses here.

Arpita Khan, Aayush Sharma, Ayat Sharma, Ahil Sharma

Aparshakti Khurana, his wife Akriti Khurana and their child

Arbaaz Khan

Ekta Kapoor

Pulkit Samrat

Genelia D’Souza and her kids

Helen

Maniesh Paul and his son Yuvann Paul

Angad Bedi, Neha Dhupia

Rukmini Sahay, Nurvi Neil Mukesh, Neil Nitin Mukesh

Riteish Deshmukh and his kids

Riteish Deshmukh

Sohail Khan

Varun Sharma

Aayush Sharma’s Career Progression

In 2018, Sharma made his Bollywood debut by playing a lead role in Salman Khan's production Loveyatri opposite actor Warina Hussain. Aayush will next be seen in Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

On a personal front, Sharma married Arpita Khan, the younger sister of Salman Khan on November 18, 2014. The couple is blessed with a son, Ahil and a daughter, Ayat.

Also Read: Exclusive: Satish Kaushik to direct Salman Khan's bodyguard Shera’s son Tiger

About The Author
Mansi Mathur
Mansi Mathur

For Mansi, creativity combined with hard work is the way forward in life. She studied broadcast journalism at the Asian ... Read more

Advertisement
Credits: APH, Manav Manglani

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!