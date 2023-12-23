Salman Khan's niece Ayat's pre-birthday party: Arbaaz-Salim Khan, Shilpa Shetty, Sania Mirza, and more arrive
As Salman Khan's niece is about to turn 4 years old on 27 December, Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma organized a star-studded pre-birthday bash for the little one.
Salman Khan's niece, Ayat Sharma, will celebrate her fourth birthday on December 27, and the family organized a lavish pre-birthday party today. Ayat is the daughter of Salman's sister, Arpita Khan, and Aayush Sharma, who are also parents to their son Ahil. The celebration had the presence of family members, including Salman Khan's father Salim Khan, Helen, Arbaaz Khan, and other celebrities.
Celebs at Arpitaa Khana and Aayush Sharma’s daughter Ayat Sharma's pre birthday party
For Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma’s daughter Ayat’s pre-birthday party, her grandfather Salim Khan also arrived.
Ayat’s uncle Arbaaz Khan was also present at the pre-birthday celebration of the little one. The actor was dressed up in a white T-shirt paired with black pants and white shoes.
Among the attendees, Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra arrived with their children, Viaan and Shamisha. They were dressed casually for the occasion.
Parents of the birthday girl Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma looked super happy and posed together. Arpita looked stunning in a complete red outfit and Aayush on the other hand looked dashing in blue colored shirt and pant. Shilpa looked lovely in a shirt dress, while Raj chose a black shirt and jeans. Their children, Viaan and Samisha, looked cute as they smiled for the camera. Samisha appeared like a princess in a white frock, while Viaan wore a shirt and pants.
Renowned tennis player Sania Mirza, along with her son Izhaan Mirza Malik, graced the star-studded birthday celebration of Ayat, the daughter of Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma. Sania looked stunning in a funky printed co-ord set for the occasion. Meanwhile, little Izhaan captured attention as he charmingly posed for the photographers outside the venue, sporting a white-black-printed t-shirt.
Neil Nitin Mukesh made a stylish entrance at the extravagant birthday celebration of Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma's daughter. Accompanied by his wife, Rukmini Sahay, and their baby girl, Nurvi, Neil wore a black sweatshirt with jeans. Rukmini sported a green sweatshirt paired with denim. The little one, dressed in a maroon glittery frock, looked like an angel.
Bollywood actress Sunny Leone graced the birthday party of Arpita and Aayush's daughter along with her three kids, Nisha, Noah, and Asher, among others. Sunny and her kids posed for the camera. The diva wore a nude-hued geometry printed skirt and top, complemented by soft makeup and curly open tresses. Sunny's baby boys wore graphic printed t-shirts paired with shirts and jeans, while her baby girl rocked an olive-green-hued shirt dress.
Maheep Kapoor attended Ayat Sharma's glamorous birthday celebration. She wore a white shirt paired with flared jeans, complemented by subtle makeup, short hair, and a stylish bag to complete her look.
