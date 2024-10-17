Salman Khan's old friend Aasif Sheikh recalls how actor got pulled over by cops when he drove on footpaths; says, ‘They actually did not recognise him’
Salman Khan's close friend Aasif Sheikh revealed the actor was once pulled over by traffic cops for driving rashly on footpaths. Scroll down to know more.
Salman Khan's journey to success has been witnessed by everyone, but only his close friends know how he was carefree during his younger days. In a new interview, his friend Aasif Sheikh revealed an incident from the past when he accompanied the actor for a drive and was worried to watch him drive on the footpaths. Later, when the traffic cops pulled them over for rash driving, the cops failed to recognise the megastar.