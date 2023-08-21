Salman Khan's old tweet about considering 'going bald' goes VIRAL amid rocking his new look; fans react

Salman Khan, who made a cameo appearance alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, took the internet by storm as he was seen in a new, bald look. Interestingly, now his fans think that he is gearing up for his role in Tere Naam 2.

Salman Khan adopts a bald look and his old tweet goes viral

Salman Khan was recently seen attending a party in a black and grey track pants and black shirt. But the highlight was his new, bald look. Have a look:

Interestingly, after this a tweet from the actor’s Twitter handle started going viral from the year 2011, wherein the actor writes, “Thinking mein bhi takla ho ja ooooon (I’m thinking of going bald too).” Have a look:

ALSO READ: WATCH: Salman Khan spotted flaunting new bald look at a party, AP Dhillon joins in style

While one of the fans wrote in 2013, “chalega aap tab bhi utne hi handsome lagoge. aapke hairs are so good, i think woh bhi aapke vajah se ache lagte hain. [It’ll work because even then you’ll look handsome. Your hair is so good, and I think they look good because you are a good human]."

Being fans of Bhaijaan, they never miss any opportunity to dig deeper into what’s going on, and so the netizens connected the dots between Dabangg actor’s new look and his old tweet. Fans reacted to Salman Khan’s new look and his 2011 tweet.

Advertisement

As soon as the Bajrangi Bhaijaan’s actor's recent video went viral, fans started commenting and expressing how they feel about his new look. While one of them wrote, “Tere Naam 2 aa rahi hai,” another one wrote, “Ye banda dil mein aata hai dimag mein nahi.” At the same time, one of the fans was seen as patient as he wrote, “Maybe it’s for his next film… let’s wait and see…it looks interesting.”

Work front

While talking about the Bhaijaan of Bollywood, he will be seen in Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. Though the makers have not yet announced the release date, fans are already looking forward to watching Salman Khan doing action on the big screen. Apart from this, it is being said that the Sultan actor is also a part of Siddharth Anand’s Tiger vs Pathaan co-starring Shah Rukh Khan.