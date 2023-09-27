Salman Khan’s powerful aura, vengeful plotline: 5 ELECTRIFYING highlights from Tiger 3's ‘Tiger Ka Message’

The new promotional video from the highly-anticipated spy universe movie Tiger 3 has taken the internet by storm. Superstar Salman Khan returns as Tiger in this action-packed thriller, co-starring Katrina Kaif. Directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra, the film promises to be an exhilarating cinematic experience. The 1 minute and 43 seconds video, titled ‘Tiger Ka Message,’ was released earlier this morning, featuring a powerful message from Salman's character. Tiger 3 is scheduled for theatrical release on November 10.

Here are five highlights from the video message that are sure to leave audiences eagerly anticipating more:

Salman Khan’s powerful and intense aura in Tiger 3

Having captured the hearts of audiences in the first two installments, Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai, Salman Khan makes a powerful return as the original spy. His rugged appearance and intense demeanor in the video are noteworthy, and his dialogue delivery exudes strength and impact.

Vengeful plotline of Tiger 3

In the video message, Salman Khan's character, Avinash Singh Rathore aka Tiger, has been labeled as enemy no. 1 and a traitor to his country after two decades of dedicated service. Determined to clear his name and redeem his loyalty to both his nation and family, he embarks on a high-stakes mission, turning the movie into a vengeance-fueled entertainer.

Thrilling action sequences in Tiger 3

The film is set to deliver high-octane action sequences, featuring Salman Khan engaging in intense hand-to-hand combat with his adversaries. ‘Tiger Ka Message’ provides glimpses of explosive vehicle scenes, thrilling motorcycle chases, firearm action, and more, making it an action-packed spectacle.

Iconic theme music of Tiger 3

The film's soundtrack has been crafted by music director Pritam, while the background music is provided by Tanuj Tiku. The iconic theme music from the Tiger series makes an appearance in the promotional video, creating an atmosphere that is bound to give you goosebumps.

Massy dialogues in Tiger 3

The brief video is packed with impactful and crowd-pleasing dialogues penned by Anckur Chaudhry that are sure to resonate with the audience. Salman Khan's line, 'Jab tak Tiger mara nahi, tab tak Tiger haara nahi' (Tiger doesn't lose until he's dead), is already generating a frenzy on the internet.

