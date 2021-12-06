Salman Khan's private bodyguard Shera's team to provide security for Katrina and Vicky's wedding.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif may have had a history but that's not coming in the way of her big day. Turns out, Salman Khan's private bodyguard Shera will be providing the extra security needed for Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's big day. The couple will be tying the knot on 9 December and preparations are already underway.

Salman's bodyguard Shera runs his own security company named Tiger Security. They will be in charge of the security at the Six Senses Fort where the wedding is set to take place. Barwara Police will also be put into action as several B-town celebrities and VIP movement will take place around the venue.

Pinkvilla got its hands on a couple of photos, straight from Barwara. Take a look below: