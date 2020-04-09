Salman Khan's Radhe to be pushed ahead making this Eid first in a long time without his film release

If sources are to be believed, it looks like Salman Khan's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is going to witness a delay and not release during Eid this year after all. Here is what we know.

All the businesses have come to a halt given the ongoing crisis that has come upon us and while we are dealing with the Coronavirus lockdown, films have witnessed a delay already. Given the fact that theatres and malls are shut amidst the lockdown, the upcoming films are most likely to see delays, especially those that haven't been shot just in time to keep up with the release date. And well, it looks like Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, starring and and is scheduled for a release on May 22.

And well, if reports are to believed, it looks like the movie will not hit the screens on time since the shoot isn't complete just yet. A source informed PTI, “Radhe will be pushed ahead for sure. We have got two songs to shoot, there is some patch work left of about five days or so, we also have editing that is left. We don’t know when the situation will be normal and when we can shoot and finish our pending work. We are in the same boat as other big films that were scheduled to release. We are going into May soon, the film was to release on Eid, which is May 22. It is not that the virus will be eradicated completely within a few days or months. Who will want to go to theatres during such times? The fear of not venturing out of homes and going to theatres to enjoy a film is a lot more and we all will have to deal with it and overcome it."

Well, if we come to think of, this is going to be the first time in what can be called almost a decade that Bhaijaan will not have a release on Eid. Salman was last seen in Bharat co-starring and Sunil Grover, and this, in fact, is supposed to be one of the most waited films after all. The movie was due to go on floors on April 16, however, the makers have put the shoot on hold as of now.

Credits :PTI

