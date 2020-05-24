Salman Khan's Radhe misses Eid box office, a look at actor's previous releases that gave fans the perfect Eidi

For almost nearly a decade, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has made it a point to keep up his date with Eid. His blockbuster releases have now become a tradition for many.

As Muslims across the world gear up to celebrate the festival of Eid, back home in India the festival is also synonymous with one major pop culture tradition. A movie. For almost nearly a decade, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has made it a point to keep up his date with Eid and release a film. Undoubtedly, the national holiday for many, now means making sure to watch Salman's film on Eid. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, Salman Khan's film Radhe missed its box office date this year and has indefinitely been pushed.

With this, in almost ten years, Salman's fans won't be witnessing an Eid release and has left many of them naturally upset. However, Salman's films have often taken the box office by storm. The actor has successfully managed to deliver blockbuster hits, one after another. From Bodyguard to Bharat, the list is long. Let's take a look at Salman's biggest Eid releases:

1. Ek Tha Tiger (2012)

This Kabir Khan directorial was a total winner at the box office. It broke weekend records back then with Rs 57.9 crore. At the domestic box office, the film touched almost Rs 180 crore and made waves at the international box office as well. Starring , the action film opened to mixed reviews from critics.

2. Kick (2014)

Not just in India, but Salman Khan's fans in neighbouring Pakistan also gave this film a massive amount of love. At the domestic box office, Kick starring Salman, Jacqueline Fernandez, Randeep Hooda and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, touched almost Rs 233 crore. Right from its songs to action, Kick was adored by Salman's die-hard fans. However, critics were divided as some called it enjoyable and others thrashed it.

3. Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015)

Touted as one of the best Salman Khan films in recent years, Bajrangi Bhaijaan starred Harshaali Malhotra in a leading role and Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Kareena Kapoor Khan in supporting roles. The film broke many box office records and was the fourth Indian film to gross Rs 900 crore worldwide after Dangal, Baahubali 2 and Secret Superstar. It shattered records at the domestic box office and Salman delighted fans with his new avatar.

4. Sultan (2016)

This sports drama brought another new side to Salman Khan. Playing the role of a wrestler opposite , Sultan made noise at the box office and grossed Rs 421.25 crore. Worldwide, Sultan grossed almost Rs 206 crore in its first 3 days, becoming the first Indian film to do so.

5. Bharat (2019)

Based on the 2014 South Korean film Ode to My Father, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Bharat became one of the top five grossing films of 2019. While it could not beat Kabir Singh, Bharat did rake in an impressive Rs 251.27 crore at the domestic box office and Rs 74.31 crore overseas. In all, the film's gross collection stands at Rs 325.58 crore worldwide. The film was indeed an Eid winner for Salman Khan's fans.

Other Salman's Eid releases which have turned out to be blockbusters include Wanted, Dabangg, Bodyguard, Tubelight and Race 3. Which is your favourite Salman Khan Eid film? Let us know in the comments below.

