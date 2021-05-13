Salman Khan's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is a Complete Entertainment Package

If you're craving for a quintessential Bollywood masala potboiler, packed with action, romance and foot tapping catchy music, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is just the film for you. made us a promise of meeting us once again on Eid. And against all odds, he did fulfill his committment with a contemporary format that allows you to watch the film in the comforts and safety of your homes, is a perfect solution to drive away your pandemic blues.

It's a simple story of the good versus bad, reinstigating the age-old belief that good always wins over the evil. The evil, in this case is a gang of menacing drug mafia headed by Rana (Randeep Hooda), that has taken over the city, creating a havoc by influencing the youth under the drug spell. The police machinery is in a fix as to how to resolve this issue. That's when their most sought-after cop, Radhe, is summoned.

A fervent city cop, Radhe, seeing the way lives are destroyed makes a commitment to put an end to the drug menace and eradicate the notorious gang. Randeep Hooda and his associates, Lota (Sangay) and Girgit (Gautam Gulati) are a bunch of ruthless criminals who make no bones about killing people at the drop of a hat. Another local goon, Dagru Bhau, played by Pravin Tarde is a comic addition to the deadly mix of villains and his scenes with Salman are rather amusing. He runs a seperate gang that also operates in drugs.

As expected, Salman's entry is grand with his signature swag and larger than life persona. He churns out his most revered dialogues which evoke a whistle podu reaction inevitably. Apart from his usual charisma, his dancing deserves a special mention too.

Avinash played by Jackie Shroff, a top cop plays his boss. plays Jackie's sister Diya, who's in love with Radhe and hellbent on getting him a modelling assignment, completely unaware of his profession as a cop. Get ready for some bone tickling comic scenes between the two. Jackie Shroff, who's played a cop several times in his career has a unique comic twist to his character this time around.

The film is packed with world-class action sequences directed by the Korean expert Myeong Haeng Heo and the Anbariv Brothers. Salman takes his action game notches higher in this film and is a treat to watch. He carries the action and romance with equal elan. And his comic timing needs a special mention. Disha and Salman's chemistry sizzles on screen especially during the songs that are also an highlight of the film. The sultry Jacqueline Fernandez in Dil De Diya song adds that extra oomph.

Randeep Hooda deserves all the praise for bringing out his darkest and meanest side so impressively on the screens. Sangay is a find while Gulati compliments the pack efficiently. Jackie Shroff is a surprise package for all those who've enjoyed his charm on screen over decades.

That the good will win over the bad is a given but the journey towards the climax is super entertaining with a larger than life heroic Salman Khan. A date with Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is just what you need to forget the onslaught of the ongoing pandemic and spread some much wanted cheer.

The movie is presented by Salman Khan films in association with ZEE Studios, produced By Salma Khan, Sohail Khan and Reel Life Production Pvt. limited. The movie has released in over 40 countries, including a theatrical release in major overseas markets on the occasion of Eid. The film will be available on ZEE5 with ZEE's pay per view service ZEEPlex on the ZEE5 OTT platform and all leading DTH operators.

Watch now on: https://zeeplex.in/

Watch the trailer below:

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×