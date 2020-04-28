Salman Khan's rare PHOTO with Sohail Khan and Shera speaks a lot about their inevitable bond

Check out Salman Khan's throwback picture with his brother Sohail Khan and bodyguard Shera. This happens to be a rare picture of the three of them.

is currently confined in his farmhouse situated in Panvel and is resorting to all the rules of lockdown just like every other citizen in this country. In the midst of all this, the actor has also been trying to spread awareness about Coronavirus and its precautionary measures on social media thereby earning appreciation from millions of followers. His song titled Pyaar Karona that was released a few days back has garnered positive responses from everyone owing to its informative nature.

We all know that the internet is filled with multiple pictures and videos of the superstar. We have recently come across a rare picture in which the Bharat actor is seen posing with his brother Sohail Khan and bodyguard Shera. While Salman and Sohail are seen twinning in yellow t-shirts, Shera aka Gurmeet Singh Jolly, on the other hand, is seen wearing a black tee teamed up with a green-colored shirt. The three of them are all smiles as they pose for the camera.

Check out the picture below:

Salman Khan is known to be very close to his family members, especially brothers Sohail and Arbaaz. He also shares a good bond with his bodyguard Shera who has been a constant companion since 1995. On the work front, the superstar is currently gearing up for his new movie Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai co-starring , Jackie Shroff, and Randeep Hooda in the lead roles. It will be directed by Prabhu Deva. He has also announced another project for next year which is Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

