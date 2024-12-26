Salman Khan’s rugged and powerful new poster from Sikandar has made our wait for the teaser even more difficult; fans say ‘tabaahi pakki hai’

Taking to his Instagram handle, Salman Khan shared a special post with a new poster of his upcoming film Sikandar and fans can't stop admiring his rugged look.

Salman Khan’s powerful new poster from Sikandar has his fans going crazy
Pic credits: Salman Khan/Instagram

Salman Khan is one of the superstars in Bollywood who always looks after his fans and treats them by releasing his films at festivals. As the superstar will be celebrating his birthday tomorrow, the actor shared a new poster of his upcoming film where fans got a glimpse of his rugged and powerful look from Sikandar. It has fueled the already difficult wait of Salman's fans for the film.

Take a look: 


