Salman Khan’s security arrests 21-year-old boy after he speeds into actor's convoy; Reports

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is making headlines once again after a 21-year-old breached his security convoy in Bandra by speeding into it, as per recent reports. The incident occurred at 12:15 am.

Mumbai Police have arrested Uzair Faiz Mohiuddin for following Salman Khan's convoy at midnight on September 18. As Salman's convoy passed Mehboob Studios, Mohiuddin, riding a motorcycle at high speed, came alarmingly close to the actor's car. Despite repeated warnings from security personnel, he persisted in closely following the convoy, as per a report in India TV.

After the incident, security personnel at Salman Khan's Galaxy apartment were alerted and apprehended the suspect near the building. The individual, a Bandra resident, had his motorcycle seized by local police. He has been charged with endangering the lives of Salman Khan and his security team. An FIR was filed by Bandra police on September 18, citing sections 125 (endangering life or personal safety) and 281 (rash driving) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Upon investigation, the police determined that the motorcycle rider was unaware he was following Salman Khan’s convoy. After finding no grounds for suspicion in his statements, the police released him. Salman Khan, who has been receiving death threats from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, has not yet commented on the incident.

Recently, the actor's father, Salim Khan, faced a new threat during his morning walk when a woman, accompanied by a scooter rider, invoked the name of imprisoned gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. According to ETimes, Salim Khan reported the incident to the Bandra Police, detailing how the pair confronted him near the Windemere building on the Bandra promenade, asking if they should call Lawrence Bishnoi.

The police reviewed CCTV footage to identify the suspects and have filed a case. A police source told ETimes that it was a prank and stated that the individuals involved have been taken into custody with no previous criminal records.

For the unversed, in April, multiple bullets were fired at Salman Khan's Bandra residence.The Mumbai Police have provided him with Y-plus security for his protection.

