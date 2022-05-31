Salman Khan's security increased after Lawrence Bishnoi named prime accused in Sidhu Moose Wala murder.

Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moose Wala's demise, who was cremated on Tuesday, left his fans and the music industry as he was gunned down on Monday in Punjab's Mansa district. Soon after, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi was named and has now emerged as the prime accused in the Punjabi musician's murder case. Amidst this, security of superstar Salman Khan has also been reportedly increased.

According to several media reports, Salman Khan's personal security has been beefed up following Lawrence Bishnoi being named as prime accused. A senior police official told Hindustan Times, "We have enhanced the overall security of Salman Khan. Police will be present around his apartment to make sure no nefarious activity is done by the gang from Rajasthan."

Salman was initially under the radar of the gangster as the Blackbuck poaching case is still ongoing. Back in 2018, Lawrence Bishnoi had said outside a court, "We will kill Salman Khan in Jodhpur." Bishnoi also said, "Everyone will know once we take action. I have not done anything as of now, they are accusing me of crimes for no reason." For the unversed, the Bishnoi community considers Blackbucks as sacred creatures.

As per a Times Now report, Bishnoi's close associate Rahul was nabbed by the police in 2020 for murder. At the time, he was reportedly arrested for hatching a plan to assassinate Salman Khan. He had also reportedly visited Mumbai to hatch the plan and do a recce for the same.

