Salman Khan's security reviewed by Mumbai Police after fresh threat from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi: Report

A while ago, infamous gangster Lawrence Bishnoi stated that actor-singer Gippy Grewal’s residence in Canada was attacked because of his close association with Salman Khan. Now, the Mumbai Police reviewed Khan’s security after the threat from the gangster.

After gangster Lawrence Bishnoi said that Gippy Grewal’s closeness with Salman Khan was the reason behind the attack on his home in Canada, a threat has been issued to Khan. Hence, on Tuesday, the Mumbai Police reviewed Salman’s security. The actor was also asked to be alert. As of now, the Tiger 3 actor has Y plus security.

Confirming the review, a senior officer said, “Following the threat, a review was conducted of the actor’s security to ensure there are no loopholes. We have also reached out to him and told him to be alert and discussed a few things with regard to his security.”

Lawrence Bishnoi’s message for Salman Khan on Facebook

Earlier, a Facebook account under the name of Lawrence Bishnoi claimed responsibility for the attack on Gippy Grewal's home in Canada. The post read, “Your close ties with Salman Khan won't protect you. It's time for your 'brother' to step up and defend you. This message also extends to Salman Khan – don't fool yourself into thinking Dawood Ibrahim can safeguard you from our reach. No one can save you. Your ostentatious response to Sidhu Moose Wala's death didn't go unnoticed. You were well aware of his character and his criminal connections.”

It continued, “Till the time Vicky Middhukhera was alive you would always hover around, and later, you mourned Sidhu more. You’re also now on our radar, and you will now witness what deceiving means. This was just a trailer. The whole film will be released soon. Run away to any country but remember death doesn’t require any visa, it would come where it has to.”

Gippy Grewal denies bond with Salman Khan

After Lawrence Bishnoi’s message, Gippy Grewal clarified that he doesn’t share a close bond with Salman Khan. He told News18, “I have no friendship with Salman Khan and the anger of it is being taken out on me. For me, it is still shocking and I am unable to process what has happened to me.”

