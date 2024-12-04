Salman Khan's Sikandar co-star Prateik Babbar reveals failed relationships made him want to stay single like the superstar; 'bas zindagi bhar…’

Prateik Babbar has always been honest about sharing his life's struggles, like his battle with drug abuse and complicated family situations. Recently, the actor opened up about his failed relationships. Prateik Babbar revealed that he had earlier planned to be single like Salman Khan until he fell in love with his fiancée Priya Banerjee.

In a new interview with Galatta India, Prateik Babbar discussed his idea of love and how he felt about it after a failed marriage and failed relationships. The actor shared that he was earlier closed to the idea of love and relationships. Consequently, he had different plans for himself. He planned to stay single like his Sikandar co-star Salman Khan and focus on enjoying his life.

"I was like, 'Shaadi toh bhul hi jao mujhe girlfriend bhi nahi chahiye, abhi baas zindagi mein masti karna hai, zindagi bhar masti, Salman Khan banna hai mujhe, literally that was my thought." (I didn't want to get married or have a girlfriend; I just wanted to enjoy life and be (single) like Salman Khan.)

But, his perspective towards love and relationships changed when love came back into Prateik's life. The Baaghi 2 actor explained he now considers himself as a chosen one and believes God sent him his fiancée Priya Banerjee. Babbar expressed gratitude that things worked out in their favor. He credits her for changing his perspective on love and says they are made for each other.

The actor described his new perspective on love: "I believe in soulmates. I found mine. I believe in romance. I believe in all of them, but I didn't four years ago, but yes, cupid came and punctured my heart with an arrow."

For those unaware, Prateik Babbar proposed to Priya Banerjee on November 26, 2023, two days before his birthday. The couple recently celebrated the one-year anniversary of their engagement and often share their love-filled pictures with fans on their Instagram handles.

