Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma posing with her kids Ahil and Ayat is winning hearts on the internet

Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma welcomed a baby girl on Salman Khan's birthday. The couple named their little girl as Ayat which refers to a verse in the Quran.

On 27th December 2019, was on cloud 9 as Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma gave him the best present on his birthday by welcoming a baby girl on the same day. The couple had it planned earlier by choosing Salman's birthday as the special date for their baby daughter's arrival. Arpita delivered her daughter via c-section. The couple named their little girl as Ayat which refers to a verse in the Quran. The first pictures of the little girl went viral on social media when Aayush had shared them on his Instagram account.

Alvira Khan Agnihotri's (Salman's sister) husband Atul Agnihotri recently shared an adorable picture of Arpita posing with Ahil and Ayat which is winning hearts on the internet. In the picture, we can see Arpita expressing her joy on holding her babies in her arms. While little Ahil is busy kissing mommy on her cheek, newborn baby Ayat is also looking at Arpita. Sharing the picture, actor and producer Atul captioned the picture with lots of hearts. Arpita's bestie and actress has even showered love on the picture.

Check out Arpita Khan Sharma's pic with Ahil and Ayat here:

A few days back, Arpita had shared a picture of Salman holding Ayat in his arms while mom Salma Khan stood beside them. Sharing the picture, Arpita wrote, "There’s nothing in this world that scared me & the only reason was I knew I had you by my side & you would never let anything happen to me. Now ayat has been blessed with the same security. These hands are god sent.Overwhelmed, grateful & thankful for @beingsalmankhan & my amazing mom @salmakhan1942 two people who only have love to give."

