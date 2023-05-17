Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma’s diamond earrings worth Rs 5 lakhs stolen; Details inside

Salman Khan had been making it to the headlines for some time now for getting death threats reportedly from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. This started coming after popular Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead by the same gang. Well, the actor’s security was increased after this. The Khan family only was trying to cope with this situation that now the family has landed itself in yet another trouble. Reportedly, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma’s diamond earrings were stolen from her apartment.

Arpita Khan Sharma’s diamond earrings stolen

According to reports in Times Of India, Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma has filed a complaint with Mumbai Police after expensive diamond earrings were stolen from her apartment. Immediately after the complaint was filed, the Police swung into action and arrested a 30-year-old man named Sandip Hegde. Reportedly, Sandip was a house help at Arpita’s house and he is a resident of Ambewadi slums in Vile Parle East. He worked as a domestic staffer at Arpita’s house. Aayush Sharma’s wife in her complaint stated that the stolen diamond earrings were worth Rs 5 lakhs and she had kept them on the makeup tray from where they went missing.

It is said that Sandip Hegde was working at Arpita Khan Sharma’s house for the past 4 months. He was among the 11 others who were employed at her house. It is said that Sandip had run away from her house after stealing the earring without informing anyone. The stolen property has been recovered from his house and Hegde has been remanded to police custody. He has been booked under section 381 (theft by servant) of IPC.

Salman Khan’s work front

Meanwhile, Salman Khan was recently seen in the film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film, directed by Farhad Samji, also features Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, Jagapathi Babu, Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Siddharth Nigam, Vijender Singh, among others. Salman Khan will next be seen in Tiger 3, co-starring Katrina Kaif.

