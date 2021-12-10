Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan wishes Katrina Kaif 'a lifetime of happiness' on wedding with Vicky Kaushal

After keeping their relationship private for months, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are finally married to each other. The newlyweds have shared some stunning pictures from their wedding day, and Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma didn't hesitate to wish her friend, Katrina by sharing one of those pictures from her personal social media account.

"Heartiest congratulations, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal...Wishing you a lifetime of happiness," Arpita Khan Sharma penned alongside a beautiful picture of the couple. For those unversed, previously, Arpita had addressed the rumours that surrounded her regarding her attendance at Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding. During a chat with ETimes, she said, "We have not been invited. So, how would we go?" Fans came to know that the Khan family wouldn't be attending this grand wedding with Arpita's comment.

With the adorable wish, Arpita has proved that she too is elated for her friend Katrina's marriage. Take a look at Arpita's wish:

The duo got married in a grand way at the Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur. While not many pictures have surfaced from the wedding, Katrina and Vicky took to their personal accounts to share some stunning newlywed photos which have fans go gaga over them! "Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together," the duo penned from their individual accounts. Many notable actors and actresses from the industry have wished the two from their personal accounts including Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Anushka Sharma, and more.

