Salman Khan’s stunning ‘black and white’ photo leaves fans swooning: Stop looking so good
Fans went gaga over Salman Khan as he treated them with a stunning black and white photo of himself. Salman will next be seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is not the most active celebrity on social media, but whenever he does share a picture of himself on Instagram, it goes viral in no time at all! Salman will next be seen in the film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which is set to release on Eid this year, and the teaser of the movie, which was released on 25th January, has left fans even more excited for the film. Post that, the makers released the song Naiyo Lagda from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, and Pooja Hegde and Salman’s exceptional chemistry won us over. Just a day ago, Salman shared that the second song from the film, Billi Billi will be out on 2nd March. Ahead of the song’s release, Salman has shared a solo portrait of himself, and fans are going gaga over him!
Salman Khan shares a ‘black and white’ photo of himself
A few hours ago, Salman Khan took to his Instagram account to post a picture of himself, and needless to say, it left fans swooning! Salman looked dapper in the black-and-white picture, and is seen with an intense look on his face. The picture is simply stunning, and fans were delighted to see Salman Khan sharing a solo picture of himself. “Black n White …..” wrote the superstar, while sharing the picture. His fans couldn’t keep calm, and while one fan wrote, “Stop looking so good,” another one commented, “Salman Khan Aap kisi bhi color me super star hi rahoge.” Another fan expressed their excitement for Billi Billi song and wrote, “Can't wait for billi billi song,” while another one commented, “Most handsome man in the world.” Check out his latest post below.
Apart from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Salman Khan also has Tiger 3, co-starring Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. Tiger 3 is gearing up for a Diwali 2023 release.
ALSO READ: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Salman Khan looks suave in black suit in THIS new PIC from ‘Billi Billi’ song shoot
Bonafide Bollywood lover with over 3 years of experience in the entertainment industry. Though Lubna studied architec...Read more