Salman Khan’s stunning ‘black and white’ photo leaves fans swooning: Stop looking so good

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is not the most active celebrity on social media, but whenever he does share a picture of himself on Instagram, it goes viral in no time at all! Salman will next be seen in the film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which is set to release on Eid this year, and the teaser of the movie, which was released on 25th January, has left fans even more excited for the film. Post that, the makers released the song Naiyo Lagda from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, and Pooja Hegde and Salman’s exceptional chemistry won us over. Just a day ago, Salman shared that the second song from the film, Billi Billi will be out on 2nd March. Ahead of the song’s release, Salman has shared a solo portrait of himself, and fans are going gaga over him!

Salman Khan shares a ‘black and white’ photo of himself