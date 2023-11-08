Salman Khan's suave appearance steals spotlight at Ramesh Taurani's Diwali bash; WATCH

Diwali, the cherished festival of lights, heralds a time when B-town celebrities don their most exquisite outfits and immerse themselves in a whirlwind of parties and celebrations. As the festive season approaches, the merriment has already begun. Just recently, Ramesh Taurani hosted a lavish soirée that drew an array of renowned stars from the film industry. Among the attendees was the ever-dapper Salman Khan, adding his charismatic presence to the festivities.

Salman Khan made a stylish entrance at Ramesh Taurani's Diwali party

Salman Khan made a striking appearance at Ramesh Taurani's Diwali gathering, showcasing his distinctive style. While the rest of Bollywood's luminaries adorned themselves in traditional attire, Salman opted for a more relaxed look. He sported a yellow shirt, tastefully complemented by beige trousers.

Take a look: