Salman Khan’s swag is unmissable as he makes a dashing entry at Sohail Khan’s son Nirvaan Khan’s birthday bash: WATCH
Recently, Salman Khan was spotted at Nirvaan Khan's birthday that was attended various B-town celebrities.
Salman Khan is known to have a unique aura that is not limited to the big screen. He has an exceptional presence, and we saw a glimpse of it when he recently made a stylish entry at his nephew Nirvaan Khan's birthday celebration. The party organized at Arpita Khan's newly launched restaurant witnessed several more stars in attendance.
In a viral video from the attendee, we saw that Salman Khan looked charming in a classic black shirt and blue jeans. Although the superstar kept his look simple, everyone at the entrance couldn't help but look at him.
Take a look:
Held at Arpita Khan's newly launched restaurant, the party was a star-studded affair attended by several prominent personalities from Bollywood. For those unaware, Nirvaan Khan is the son of Khan's younger brother, Sohail Khan, and shares a close bond with the Tiger 3 actor.
Apart from Salman Khan, Nirvaan had a star-studded birthday party with many guests, including Kartik Aaryan, Suhana Khan, Jackie Shroff, and Agastya Nanda, gracing the event. It is a mix of glitz, glamour, and family bonding that is significant to the Khan family.
Nirvaan is the elder son of Sohail Khan and his ex-wife Seema Sajdeh, who was born on December 24, 2000. Sohail and Seema had a unique love story and eloped to get married in 1998. They share two sons, Nirvaan and Yohan, the latter born through surrogacy. However, fter 24 years of marriage in 2022 , the couple parted aways and co-parentedtheir children.
Nirvana was also seen in some episodes of Fabulous Lives Vs. Bollywood Wives S3 featured his mother, where he discussed the impact of his parent's divorce.
On the other hand, Salman Khan has been shooting for his upcoming film Sikandar, directed by AR Murugadoss. It also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Prateik Babbar, Sharman Joshi, and more in significant roles.