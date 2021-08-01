Salman Khan's Tiger 3 may see Emraan Hashmi sport more than one look as villain; Read details

starrer Tiger 3 is in full swing as the shoot for the film has commenced in Mumbai. While the cast and crew are neck deep in filming the first schedule of Tiger 3 which stars Salman Khan and as well Emraan Hashmi. As per reports, the makers recently shot Salman and Emraan's first scene. While Salman Khan is playing the lead, Emraan Hashmi will be playing the antagonist.

According to a latest report in Mid-Day, Emraan Hashmi's villain avatar will be larger than life and he will also be sporting more than one look. Speaking to the publication, a source said, "Emraan Hashmi and Salman Khan are sharing screen space for the first time. Professional bodybuilder Varinder Singh Ghuman joined Emraan and Salman on July 29 to can the lengthy and intense confrontational scenes.”

Emraan Hashmi's Tiger 3 looks are under wraps and the makers are focusing on his grand introduction scene. "Apparently, Emraan has more than one look in the movie. Fitness and bodybuilding expert Miihier Singh has been specifically training him for the role," a source revealed.

The source also added that while his look is under wraps, we do know that he wills sporting a "stylish salt-and-pepper beard". The insider informed, "Emraan (will play) a sophisticated villain. His larger-than-life character will take on Salman’s on-screen persona after they indulge in a game of cat-and-mouse. People will remember the villain long after the film has been released." Salman and Emraan's first scene was shot on a set designed to look like the interiors of a Middle Eastern house.

Soon after wrapping up the Mumbai schedule, the team will be leaving for Europe to shoot the rest of the films and action sequences.